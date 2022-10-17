Labour Party demands release of ‘kidnapped’ Senatorial Candidate Okorie

The Labour Party has called for the immediate release of its Senatorial Candidate in Ebonyi South, Hon Linus Okorie. Okorie, a former House of Representatives member from Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, is believed to have been kidnapped on his way home on Sunday night.

In a statement on Sunday, the LP National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, alleged that the victim was kidnapped by the personnel of the South East Vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu. He, therefore, asked the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to ensure the speedy release of Okorie. Abure frowned at a situation whereby the LP and its candidates were not allowed to embark on their campaign in some states in the South-East ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“It is no longer news that some political actors in some South Eastern states particularly, Ebonyi and Enugu have vowed that Labour Party and its candidates will not be allowed to campaign freely in the zone,” Abure said. “This is evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the Labour Party and that of our candidates, particularly, our presidential candidate. “This night attack is viewed by the party as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the nation and particularly in the South East.

“I, therefore, call on the Ebonyi state governor, His Excellency, Dave Umahi and the hierarchy of the security agencies particularly, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to immediately effect the release of our senatorial prospect, Hon Linus Okorie.”