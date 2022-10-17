Lagos 2023: PDP Jandor’s guber campaign kicks off Wednesday, Oct 19

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has announced plans to kick off political campaign from October 19, 2022 in the runoff to the 2023 general polls in Lagos. This came as Adediran expressed confidence to take over the rein of power from the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023, saying his administration has failed to meet up with aspirations of the people of Lagos state. “For things to really work in Lagos, we need a truly independent helmsman,” Jandor stated.PDP guber candidate in Lagos, made the remarks on Sunday, at a media briefing on the official unveiling of his manifesto and campaign plans held at Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, campaign will kick-across 245 political wards of the state on Wednesday October 19, 2022 starting from Alimosho Local Goverment Area. Adediran expressed readiness to take over governance of lagos state through fair and successful democratic process that will be impactfull on the lives of the downtrodden in various communities of the state. He assured residents of the state of the PDP government quality services in all sector of the economy to bring out successful outings, especially free and compulsory education services for pupils at primary and secondary school levels.

According to him, issues affecting health sector in the state would be duly addressed among others. “The journey started over seven years ago, we have been focussed and steadfast in our quest to emancipate the people of Lagos from shackles of oppression by a group of canal in the state. “For the first time, we are going to have popular Governor in Lagos. We are here to win and not to be on the ballot alone that is why we left the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC. That is why we came to PDP. “PDP in Lagos is a new PDP rooting for winning, a radical departure from the norms. We need to present to Lagos a breath of fresh air.

“The solution is here, we believe we can do it better. The present administration has shown lack of capacity and acumen to govern a populous state like Lagos.” “It is time to birth a Lagos that is truly wealthy indeed that will reflect the humongous Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of over N50 billion monthly through commensurate developments. I’m confident to win in 2023, it is possible.”

Late Bamise

On Bamise, late Bamise’s elder brother, Pelumi Ayanwola, accused state government of desperation to save her face, saying that Jandor came to their (family) rescue when he heard their cry as Lagos state Government requested payment before picking Bamise’s body. This followed an unfortunate incident the murdered of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, allegedly perpetrated by Nice Andrew Omininikoron, a former driver of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT. The family recently cried out for assistance over the accumulated N500,000 mortuary bill of the late fashion designer.

Pelumi, speaking at the press briefing, said the state government went to pay for the release of the body when the news that Jandor had given them money went to town. He therefore, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to stop adding “insult to their injury, empathy is what we require. Jandor did not lie. I was surprised when they said he lied. “Jandor has been with us, supporting us. Our mother is on pills since the death of my sister. We need empathy at this time.” Recall that members of a social political group, Lagos Agenda, have expressed their shock and displeasure at what they called barrage of lies being peddled by Adediran in his quest to become the next governor of Lagos state.

A statement signed the secretary of the body, Omoniyi Adekanbi, called on PDP Lagos to warn its candidate to desist from peddling false narratives and lies all in the bid to paint the state black in order to justify his desperate antics to occupy the Alausa seat of government. “Aside making use of old videos and pictures to misrepresent the current state of things in the state, his lack of a documented plan to make the state better than it is now is so obvious that he criticizes what should be normal laws in a mega city like Lagos.