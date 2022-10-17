Mason Greenwood appears in court over attempted rape charge

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has appeared in court charged with attempted rape. The 21-year-old, from Bowdon, has also been charged with assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was arrested in January after allegations were made over images and videos that emerged online. The player spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Proceedings were then adjourned by District Judge Mark Hadfield, who said a decision would be made on the footballer’s bail arrangements later.