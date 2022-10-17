Obey court order on Kanu, Clark tells Buhari

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the ruling of the Court of Appeal discharging Nnamdi Kanu for terrorism charges.

The Court had on Thursday faulted the Federal Government for the manner in which it extradited Kanu, saying it flouted human rights norms. However, the Federal Government has argued that the court only discharged but did not acquit Kanu.

In a statement, Clark, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, called on President Buhari to “order the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of peace in the country, the South East Zone, in particular.”