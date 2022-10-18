25 states refuse to vote on Constitution Amendment Bills, says Omo-Agege

Chairman of the National Assembly Constitution Review Committee, Ovie Omo-Agege says six months after 44 constitution bills were passed and transmitted to State Houses of Assembly, only 11 out of the 36 State Houses of Assembly have demonstrated independence and loyalty to the country, as they are the only ones who have considered the bills.

The lawmaker said the 25 other State Houses of Assembly have refused to act on the bills. Omo-Agege stated this at a press conference on the status of the 44 constitution amendment bills, at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Senate President, a letter was received from the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly that the remaining states will not act on the bills unless the National Assembly passes four new bills they proposed.

The bills are establishment of state police, state judicial council, streamline procedure for removing presiding officers of state houses of assembly and a bill to institutionalise legislative bureaucracy in the constitution.