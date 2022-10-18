I will continue with your legacies, Tinubu tells Buhari

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu says he will continue with the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is elected Nigeria’s President in 2023. Addressing participants at the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat currently underway at the State House, Tinubu said as President, he won’t relent until terrorists are completely diminished in the country.

Tinubu promised that if elected, he will show due honour to the efforts and legacies of the President and work in the spirit of unity, national purpose that informed the creation of the party. Tinubu said his government will be devoted to continuity, particularly of projects that will bring prosperity to the citizens, while his guiding principle will be hinged on providing the best of progressive governance and reform the nation.

He added that these three promises will be in furtherance to the nine priority areas of the Buhari administration. Buhari is expected to attend the closing ceremony later and sign the Executive Order on improving performance management, coordination and implementation of Presidential priorities of the Federal Government.