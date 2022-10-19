Calm returns to Alaba after traders, hoodlums clash

The Lagos State Police Command says normalcy has returned to Alaba International Market, Ojo, in Lagos State following a clash between traders and thugs.

Trending videos on social media on Wednesday showed the popular electronics market in chaos with many youths seen wielding sticks and machetes while people run in different directions.

The cause of the clash is yet to be known but police say its men have returned sanity to the market. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on the ground, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues.”