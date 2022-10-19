Jandor did the impossible getting here, he will do it again and defeat Sanwo-Olu and all his godfathers, both internal and external – Lagos PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the PDP has reacted to the purported endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for a second term by Governor Nyesom Wike of River state during his visit to Lagos state. The party in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode said he would have expressed disappointment if Wike had attended any event with a speaking role without his usual rant of a drowning man who will clutch at a straw.

“I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support JANDOR and at the same time, couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which has had an influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Governor Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commissioning of an ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor.

“My dear Governor and Leader, we promise to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of you former Governors next year. Only God, who has seen JANDOR and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.”

We will continue to sell our breath of fresh air agenda to Lagosians with the promise of a better tomorrow.

Lagos needs a breath of fresh air!