Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ forward over exit down tunnel

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham. Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory,” said Ten Hag. “I have seen him, but I haven’t spoken with him.” Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday’s 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle. After Sunday’s 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had “no problem” with Ronaldo’s negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him “he has to stay on”. Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo’s behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United’s performance against Spurs.

“I’m sorry, that is unacceptable – it is so poor,” Lineker said on Wednesday’s Match of the Day.