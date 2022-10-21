Stakeholders, FG disagree over Ethiopian Airlines involvement in Nigeria Air

The Airline Operators of Nigeria have expressed concerns over the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, scheduled to kick off operations in December.

At a meeting with officials of the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Aviation, the airline operators questioned the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines which ceded only five percent of the national carrier to the Federal Government.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the process was well thought out as government does not do well in business. Although Ethiopian Airlines was the only airline that bid for the national carrier, Sirika insisted that all requirements and conditions were met.

Ethiopian Airlines is expected to own 49 percent of the proposed Nigeria Air while Nigerian investors are to take control of 46 percent.