2023: PDP set for presidential campaign rally in Benin-City

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday said it is read for its presidential campaign rally in Benin-city, Edo State, scheduled for Saturday.

“The people of Edo State are very excited and ready to receive our Presidential Candidate, the peoples candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar GCON and his running mate, the governor of Delta State, H.E Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa CON. Of course, you know that Edo State is home to the PDP and we are ready for a sweeping victory in the 2023 general elections,” PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said.

“Ahead of the rally, our Party has been receiving flurry of solidarity message from various groups, especially the youths in their massive solidarity towards the PDP’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “The PDP has been recording very successful Presidential Rallies since the Flag-Off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. On Monday, October 17, 2022, our Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State was greeted by a massive crowd, which of course, rattled the APC.”

The PDP accused the APC of resorting to violence during its rally in Kaduna. “Typically, the APC resorted to an infantile, shameless and cowardly attempt to deny its obvious culpability in the violent attack on our Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna,” Ologunagba said.