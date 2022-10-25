2023: Atiku campaigns in Edo, promises state police, economic prosperity

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team have stormed Edo State in continuation of their efforts to woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing supporters and party leaders in Edo State on Saturday, Atiku promised to give more powers to state governments, if elected president, including the power to create and manage their own local police. He also said his administration would tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria.

In a press statement by his media team, Atiku indicated that he will on Tuesday, begin tour of states with high incidents of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country. “Whatever it is going to take us to do it, we are going to restore security in this country so that you can travel day and night; so that you can go to your farms; so that you can go to anywhere secured.

“We will put more policemen on the streets. We will equip them; we will fortify them, and since we have promised to devolve more powers to the states and local governments, you can also have your own local police. We shall make sure your local police don’t harass you,” he stated.