Aid to Civil Authority: NAF airlifts relief materials to flooded communities in Bayelsa State

In line with its constitutional mandate of providing aid to civil authority, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlift of relief materials to riverine communities in Bayelsa State affected by the recent flooding. This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

The relief materials, which were airlifted from Enugu State to Igbogenne community in Bayelsa State via Port Harcourt, are intended to be redistributed to other riverine communities adversely affected by the recent flooding in the State. The airlift of the relief materials also aligns with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s directive to all operational units and commanders to ensure they provide the necessary assistance required by all government agencies towards alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians affected by this year’s unprecedented flooding in some parts of the country.

The relief materials were airlifted by the C-130 aircraft from Enugu to Port Harcourt and subsequently ferried to Igbogenne in Bayelsa State using the Mi-35M and EC-135 helicopters where it was then redistributed to affected communities and villages. More relief materials are expected to be airlifted in the coming days from other parts of the country to affected flooded communities in Bayelsa State and other States in the country.