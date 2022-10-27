Barcelona exit Champions league as Inter progress

Inter Milan secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage and sent Barcelona into the Europa League with victory against Viktoria Plzen. Barcelona’s fate was already sealed before Xavi’s side lost 3-0 to Group C winners Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp. Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win that sent them to the last 16.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener in the 4-0 win. It means Barcelona are guaranteed to finish third and compete in Europe’s second-tier competition for the second successive season. The Spanish giants were unable to improve the mood among the home support in their final home group game as first-half goals from Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern on course to maintain their perfect record in this season’s Champions League.

Barcelona thought they had been given a lifeline before half-time but referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial penalty decision after being sent to review Matthijs de Ligt’s challenge on former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski on the pitchside monitor. Serge Gnabry’s curled finish was ruled out for offside after the restart, but the German registered three assists on the night as substitute Benjamin Pavard added to Barcelona’s misery in the fifth minute of stoppage time.