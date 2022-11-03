Ben Chilwell: Chelsea left-back an England doubt for World Cup after hamstring injury

England left-back Ben Chilwell is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

The defender, 25, pulled up in stoppage time after clutching the back of his leg. He was unable to continue and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches following the Blues’ 2-1 win. “It doesn’t look positive,” Chelsea boss Graham Potter said.

“It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It’s a blow to see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight. “So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn’t bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly we’re disappointed.”