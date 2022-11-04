Resume work in the interest of suffering commuters, Jandor begs striking Lagos bus drivers

The Governorship Candidate of Lagos PDP, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has appealed to the striking members of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) to consider sheathing their swords and resuming work in the interest of the suffering commuters across the State.

The members of the Professional Drivers Union commenced a seven days strike on Monday over reported cases of extortion by the Lagos State Parks and Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya known as MC Oluomo. Jandor remarked that commuters in Lagos have experienced untold hardship since the strike action commenced on Monday.

Aside from the huge crowd who were stranded at various bus stops across the state owing to the paucity of commercial buses plying the routes, the hiked fare of transport by over 100% has made life unbearable for the people. He stated that while some commuters are struggling to cope by paying the high fares to connect to their destinations, many others took to trekking long distances while the lingering fuel scarcity is worsening the situation.

Dr. Adediran enjoined the leadership of the union to kindly consider the pain of the people and resume work. He said that the plight over their extortion by the MC Oluomo goons supported by the ruling APC is known by all Lagosians and the days are numbered. He however assures them that he would curb the excesses of Transport Unions and Motor Park touts if elected governor in 2023. He promised to ensure that his breath of fresh air agenda will see to using the revenue collected in Lagos is used for the development of the state.