UNICEF calls for rescue of 21 children abducted in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday urged authorities to swing into action and rescue 21 children abducted in a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday.’

In a statement signed by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, the UN agency described the abductions as “reprehensible.” “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria,” the statement said.

“Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and 4 boys – aged between 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. by “bandits. “Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible. Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them. “We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.

“UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.