Atiku/Okowa will sweep polls in Borno, other states, says PDP

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Rally holds today in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, the PDP says it is certain that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa will record a sweeping victory in Borno and other States of the federation in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP further asserts that it will be a hard task for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to secure the statutory 25% votes in most States of the country and particularly in Borno State despite being the home State of the APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

“This is because, while Asiwaju Tinubu is not on ground being no match for PDP’s more popular and much loved Atiku Abubakar, the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima has since lost face with the citizens following his abysmal failure as Governor of the State. “Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential Candidate of the PDP, the APC, particularly in Borno State has been disconcerted, confused and disorganized by the mass exodus of APC members into the PDP across the nooks and crannies of the State in support of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“Reports from Borno State show that in the last one month, the PDP has recorded over a million new entrants. These are mostly members of the APC and other well-meaning Nigerians who have rejected the failed APC to support the PDP and Atiku Abubakar in the mission to rescue their State and Nigeria at large from the stranglehold of the APC.