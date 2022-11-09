Customs intercept items, vehicles worth over N77m in Katsina

The Katsina State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted eight (8) assorted vehicles and general goods with a duty paid value of ₦77,803,825 between September and October 2022.

The total duty paid value of the seized vehicles stands at ₦59,575,000.00 whereas, that of the general goods stands at ₦18,228,825.00 respectively. The Customs Comptroller in charge of Katsina State Command, Dalha Wada Chedi, displayed some of the items seized by the Command within the period under review at the Command Headquarters, Katsina earlier on Monday.

He noted that from September 1st-30th 2022, the sum of ₦75,600,991.00 was collected whereas, from October 1st-31st 2022, the sum of ₦121,800,478.00 was collected, thus the difference of ₦46,199,487.00 with an increase of 61% recorded.

According to Chedi, the Command has recorded over N500 million from the day the Jibia border was re-opened, adding that, over N5 billion worth value of exported items have all passed through the Jibia border so far. He noted that duties are collected on food items coming to Nigeria through the Jibia border such as beans, tiger nuts, dates, and groundnuts among other lawful items.