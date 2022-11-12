2023: NSA warns political parties, supporters to desist from electoral violence

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, on Friday sounded a note of warning to political parties and their candidates over electoral violence ahead of the 2023 elections. He asked the parties to prevail on their supporters to desist from all kinds of violent activities.

He gave the warning at an emergency meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja. The emergency meeting was convened by INEC following the recent attacks on its facilities in Ogun and Osun state.

“Those people who have gangsters working for them, I want to send a very clear warning, a categorical, unequivocal warning to each and every one, regardless of whichever party, including the party of the President,” Mr Monguno said. “For as long as you decide to scuttle the electoral process, you will be visited with appropriate, commensurate response. I want to assure you, and I am saying this with all sincerity.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who was also at the meeting, said some arrests have already been made in connection to electoral violence. “With the incidences so far, arrests have been made, investigations have been conducted and some suspects are being charged to court,” the IGP said.