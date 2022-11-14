Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he feels ‘betrayed’ by club

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by the club, does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and is being forced out.

Ronaldo, 37, promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move to a club playing in the Champions League, as he had hoped. He has now spoken out in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

United have been asked for a response to the Portugal international’s claims. In extracts from the wide-ranging interview – published in the Sun, Ronaldo said: