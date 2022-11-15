2023: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo on Monday tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, in a lengthy opinion piece.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor said Obi knows he cannot win the 2023 presidential elections and is only playing a game. “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win,” Soludo said. “He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.”