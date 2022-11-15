Cristiano Ronaldo says Glazers don’t care about Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says the club’s owners, the Glazer family, “don’t care about the club” on the sporting side.

Ronaldo made headlines after telling Talk TV he felt “betrayed” by the club – and another section of that interview was released on Monday night. “Manchester are a marketing club – they get money from the marketing,” he said. “It will be hard for Manchester to be top of the game in the next two or three years.”

The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who has only scored one Premier League goal this season, said: “The owners of the club, the Glazers, they don’t care about the club, professional sport.” Ronaldo added that he has never met the Glazers, who took over the club in 2005.

United’s only public response to the Ronaldo interview was issued earlier on Monday, when the club said: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.