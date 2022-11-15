Six Lagos BDC Operators arrested for abduction of colleague’s child

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six Bureau De Change operators who allegedly conspired to abduct an eight-year-old child of their colleague.

Disclosing this in a terse statement tweeted on Tuesday, the police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin said child was released three days later bound in a sack. He stated that preliminary investigation revealed that all the suspects are BDC operators in the same business district in Lagos.

He said the suspects whose names were withheld will be arraigned at the end of investigation. In another development, Hundeyin also disclosed that men of Ajah Division arrested two suspected cultists with locally made firearms following response to a distress call in the Sangotedo area of the state.

The police PRO said the suspects are currently assisting the police with ongoing investigations.