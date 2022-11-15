World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘always happy’ with Portugal, says team-mate Joao Mario

Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” on international duty despite his problems at club level, Portugal team-mate Joao Mario has insisted.

Ronaldo’s outbursts against Manchester United, who he has accused of betraying him, have threatened to overshadow Portugal’s World Cup preparations. But Benfica midfielder Mario said the saga will not affect the national team. “Everyone always speaks about Cristiano, so it’s fine for us,” the 29-year-old said.

“He’s always happy when he is in the national team – I saw him yesterday and he was quite fine as always. “As he has said before, for him it is always a pleasure to be here. I do not believe that the interview adds more pressure on him or anyone else.”

Ronaldo’s awkward-looking handshake with club and country colleague Bruno Fernandes on Monday sparked rumours of a rift between the pair.