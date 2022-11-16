Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play at their first World Cup for 64 years. Robert Page’s 26-man squad and staff flew from Cardiff on Tuesday afternoon and landed in Doha in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Wales begin their campaign against the United States on Monday in Group B, which also includes England and Iran. “We’re proud and just glad that we’re here now so we can throw our full focus towards that first game,” said Page. “The players have been brilliant since we met up [on Sunday]. We’ve had a couple of days together now and we’re so pleased to be here.”

Wales were given a warm send-off on Tuesday, first at their hotel in the Vale of Glamorgan where fellow residents the Wales national rugby union team were among the well-wishers, and then at Cardiff City Stadium where thousands watched an open training session.

They then moved to Cardiff Airport, where there were more fans to cheer the players and coaches before they boarded their chartered flight to Doha.