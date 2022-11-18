2023: Synergy amongst security agencies key to hitch free elections – NSCDC CG

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has emphasised that synergy among security agencies is key to the success of 2023 general elections. He called on all security and law enforcement agencies in the country to come together and synergise in order to uphold, defend and sustain Nigeria’s democracy.

He reiterated that, the cruciality of 2023 general elections requires a multi agency’s approach, hence, it is imperative in view of election security to be on the same page by working together to avoid unnecessary ambiguity in roles and responsibilities. The call was made while playing host to the Country’s Director, Transparency International, Nigeria, Mr. Anwal Musa Rafsajani at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

Dr Audi informed that, historically, elections are marred by violence but assured that the forthcoming elections will be successfully conducted against the expectations of naysayers who believes that we cannot get it right in Nigeria. The Corps helmsman affirmed that the Corps will collaborate with civil society organisations to conscientise the populace against incitement of violence, thuggery, hate speeches and other forms of electoral malpractices and crime.

He also assured that elections will hold in all parts of the country and citizens will enjoy maximum protection during the period to exercise their franchise because the elections will be rancour free.