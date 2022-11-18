Atiku Campaign Council blames APC for Nigeria’s high poverty rate

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has blamed the mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the reason for the present poverty rate in the country put at 63% by the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the organisation, Dele Momodu, who gave the indication at a media briefing in Abuja said APC cannot give what it does not have, noting that only the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, possesses the wherewithal to remedy the situation.

Also speaking, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, observed that every data released by governmental and non-governmental organisations had underlined the fact that the number of Nigerians living in poverty is alarmingly high. He added that the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics about the multidimensional height of poverty level in Nigeria calls for concern.

Shaibu observed that Buhari’s administration has shown no convincing measures to indicate that anything concrete is being done about the situation. He insisted that the development portends a threat to the security and stability of the Nigerian nation.