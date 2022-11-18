Atiku, Okowa visit Jonathan in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa have visited former President Goodluck Jonathan. Atiku, a former vice president led a delegation to the visit in Jonathan’s Abuja residence on Thursday.

“Last night, I led a delegation alongside my Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja,” Atiku tweeted, sharing a photo of the trio. While Atiku did not share details of the discussions held in the meeting, his running mate and the Delta State governor Okowa said it was centered on “plans to recover Nigeria”.

“Last night, alongside our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.

Atiku PDP chieftain had in recent times visited political leaders across the country as he ramps up his consultations in the months leading to the exercise.