Buhari approves salary increment for judicial officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for Nigerian judicial officers. The President disclosed this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday during the inauguration of the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said enhanced welfare scheme for judicial workers and many other initiatives are targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary which remains a pillar of strength and stability for our democracy.

“Let me use this opportunity also to inform you that as part of the effort to enhance the welfare of judicial officers, Mr President has recently approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers and accordingly directed the Chairman Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to promptly commence measures towards the realisation and implementation of these directives,” Malami, who represented the President, said.