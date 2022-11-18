Rivers PDP denies attacks on opponents, expects G5 Govs in P/Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has refuted reports that the party is sponsoring attacks on political opponents in the state. This is as the group of five PDP Governors, otherwise known as the G5 Governors; other Wike allies are expected to storm Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Friday (today) for the party’s campaign flag-off.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, also debunked reports that the party is sponsoring thugs to attack political opponents. The most recent report was by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Magnus Abe, who alleged that the State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, sponsored armed youths to disrupt his political engagement in Oyigbo Local Government Area where the PDP chairman comes from.

Mr. Obuah said the PDP is too organized and does not have a competition in the elections that would warrant its involvement in political thuggery. He dismissed the reports of attacks as fallout of some of the internal wranglings in the opposition parties. The G5 which includes Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will be in Rivers in continuation of their state by state solidarity visit.

The governors, who are bonded by a common course to seek inclusiveness in the party, had recently introduced a political strategy to jointly visit each other to merry, commission projects, and flag off state-level campaigns. They have so far visited Benue and Enugu states and their next port of call is Rivers.