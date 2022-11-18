Take front row in protecting National Assets, Buhari tells Men

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the leadership qualities of men and called on them to take the front seat in protecting the nation’s assets. Buhari made the call while rejoicing with them on the 2022 International Men’s Day (IMD).

“On the theme of this year’s IMD, ‘Men Leading By Example’, President Buhari calls on men to take the front row in safeguarding and protecting national assets and shun acts of violence, like targeting of the offices and stores of the electoral body, which only adds to the cost of governance and projects the country as unstable,” presidential aide Femi Adesina said in a statement issued on Friday.

He noted that men play key roles in ensuring a safer and more peaceful environment. “The President reiterates the pivotal role of men in ensuring a safe, peaceful and progressive environment, given their visible positions in families, governments, communities, and leadership in religious, traditional, and political institutions,” Adesina added.

“While recognizing the strong, influential, and significant position of women in building the nation over the years, with evidence in their rising profiles, the President specially urges men to be guided in protecting and promoting democracy in Nigeria, by ensuring full participation in the forthcoming elections, 2023, adhering to regulations of the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and exploring redress in the courts.”