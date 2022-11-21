Jandor celebrates Chief Bode George on his 79th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Governorship Candidate of Lagos PDP today congratulates Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Jandor described the former Deputy National Chairman and a permanent member of the party’s Board of Trustees as an epitome of service. He commended his dedication and commitment over the years to the project of freeing Lagos state from those that have held us by the jugular for over two decades.

“The outstanding qualities of a quintessential gentleman in you distinguish you from your contemporaries. I pray that God gives you the grace, and shame everyone and everything standing in our way as Lagos PDP, in realizing your long desire of liberating Lagos from the grip of the clueless and inept APC government.

I wish you long life, good health, a sound mind, and all-around peace as we continue to join efforts to offer our people a breath of fresh air”, Jandor said.