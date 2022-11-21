Wike pledges logistics support for Kwankwaso, says NNPP candidate means well for Nigeria

The Rivers governor said he persuaded Kwankwaso not to dump the PDP earlier in March but enemies within the party pushed him out. Wike said the former governor of Kano State has what is required to put Nigeria together, saying it is unfortunate that they are no longer in the same party.

He said, “You are a man of integrity. It is unfortunate we are not in the same party but God will help at the appropriate time. People like this are people that should talk about the leadership of the country. I have no apologies to make to anybody.

“I said it to Peter Obi when he came and I also want to tell you that if you are coming for campaign here, I will give you the logistics support to campaign. You are a former governor and a former minister, so why will I not accord you all the necessary support? I am not afraid to say I will give you all the logistics support. “These are people who mean well for this country. You are not preaching ethnicity, religion; you are selling yourself to Nigerians based on what you can do.”

He told the NNPP candidate to remember Rivers people if he wins, saying the Integrity Group will continue to support whatever is right and help the country. Kwankwaso was in Rivers alongside his running mate, Isaac Idahosa as well as NNPP chieftain, Buba Galadima.