Jandor slams Lagos State Government for shutting markets for APC campaign rally tomorrow

***Lampoons Sanwo-Olu for threatening market leaders with dire consequences if they shun the planned rally

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has condemned the plan of the ruling APC to shut down all major markets in the state tomorrow as a ploy to force the traders in all the market to attend their planned campaign rally. It was reported earlier today that leaders of the major markets in the state cried out in reaction to the directive of the state government that the markets will be shut because of the APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign scheduled to hold tomorrow, Saturday, 26th November 2022 at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere area of the state.

The marketers’ associations leaders also decried the threat issued by some agents of the state government and the MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee to victimize any trader who fails to attend the planned rally. Jandor described the said action of the state government as insensitive, callous, barbaric, and criminal. He stated that the traders are free citizens of the country whose right to do business is protected by the law of the nation. And that any act to intimidate or threaten them to attend a programme against their wish is criminal and inhuman.

The Governorship hopeful warned the state government to desist from unleashing further pains on the people of the state who are barely surviving the harsh economic condition of the country which the bad governance of the APC at the federal and state levels has plucked the nation into. He, therefore, advised the state government to rescind from going ahead with the wicked plan of denying the helpless traders their daily bread for tomorrow’s APC rally. He also enjoined the traders and market association leaders to stand their ground by refusing to be bamboozled by the outgoing clueless government into attending the show of shame planned for tomorrow.

Jandor appealed to all the good people of the state to keep hope alive as they endure the remaining days of the inept APC-led administration. He assured them that their vote for the PDP in the 2023 general elections will birth the much-desired breath of fresh air in the governance of the state.