Adeleke makes first appointments as Osun Governor

The newly sworn-in Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, made his first appointment as he named Rasheed Olawale as his Chief Press Secretary. Adeleke also approved the appointment of Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff and Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government.

The appointments, according to the governor, take immediate effect. Adeleke, who was sworn in on Sunday froze all government accounts and also reversed the state’s name from the State of Osun to Osun State. The ‘Dancing Senator’ as he is called accused his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola of taking some malicious actions against him including the appointment of permanent secretaries.

Adeleke thus ordered the “immediate freezing of all government accounts in banks and other financial institutions. Immediate establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recover all government assets. An immediate establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after the 17th of July 2022. “An immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of our state, Osun State. All government insignia, correspondences, and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.”

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the governorship election in July floored Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who sought reelection as governor. The PDP candidate won 17 of the 30 local government and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).