The ongoing Jandor/Funke Gubernatorial Campaign tour of the 245 wards scheduled to continue at Ikeja Local Government tomorrow Tuesday 30th November 2022 has been rescheduled to accommodate the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign visit to Lagos State on the 5th of December and the Lagos Governorship Debates scheduled for 8th December, 2022 on Channels Television.

The Gubernatorial campaign ward tour will continue on 10th December 2022 and the reviewed campaign calendar will be made public soon.