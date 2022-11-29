Buhari seeks end to illicit arms flows in Lake Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked border control agencies and security services within member countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission to stop the circulation of all illegal weapons in the region.

Speaking at the 16th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission on Tuesday, the President reminded that illegal movement of arms into the region has heightened the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, a situation which continues to threaten the collective peace and security in the region.

Buhari, who is also Chairman of the 60-year-old Lake Chad Basin Commission, noted that although terrorist threats have been significantly decimated in the region, military actions alone cannot effectively win the war against terrorism.

Illuminating budgetary concerns, which according to him, remains a challenge for all member countries, particularly against the backdrop of declining global inflows and increasing demands, Buhari asserted the need to regularly review the development projects and counterterrorism strategies operational in the region.

Established on May 22, 1964, the Lake Chad Basin Commission has six member countries bordering Lake Chad: Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic and Libya.