2023: Afenifere endorses Ambode’s ally for Lagos Gov race

The Lagos State branch of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has endorsed the governorship candidate of the BOOT Party in the state, Wale Oluwo. Afenifere chairman in Lagos, Tunde Onakoya, on Wednesday, said the group, through the candidature of Oluwo, will “conquer” the tight rein of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Lagos.



Onakoya spoke during the unveiling of the Wale Oluwo Campaign Organisation in the Anthony area of Lagos. “For us, we have been in politics for many years. The present presidential candidate of the APC (Tinubu) used to be a member of Afenifere, he came from the US (United States) and joined us and we know how much Afenifere contributed in raising him. “He has left us and has not replenished what he got from us. It is through Mr Oluwo that we are going to conquer him,” the Afenifere chieftain stated.

Also, another Afenifere chieftain who also doubles as the director general of Oluwo campaign, Lanre Anjolaiya said the group remains committed to the presidential bid of Labour Party’s Peter Obi but Afenifere will support Oluwo for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos. Oluwo, a long-term ally of ex-governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode dumped the APC after he protested exclusion from the party’s governorship primary on May 26, 2022. He later joined the BOOT Party and emerged the governorship candidate in Lagos.

Oluwo, a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources during the Ambode administration, vowed to challenge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid in 2023. Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, Oluwo said he already had the BOOT Party as a “backup plan” before the APC governorship primary at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in May because he knew the “antics” of the ruling party.