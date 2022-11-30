Jandor congratulates Rahman Owokoniran on his birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos state today heartily congratulates PDP South West Secretary, Hon. Rahman Akanni Owokoniran on the occasion of his birthday.

Jandor described Hon. Owokoniran, a two-time past Lagos State commissioner and a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly as an exemplary party leader whose impactful contribution to the development of the party is outstanding.

“Your loyalty to the party and sense of character distinguished you among your contemporaries. Happy birthday to you Egbon” he said.

Dr. Adediran wished Hon. Owokoniran many happy returns of this day in good health, sound mind, and all-around peace as he continues in his selfless service to the party.