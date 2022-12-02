World Cup 2022: Ghana aim for revenge against Uruguay for 2010 exit

In 2010, Ghana were the width of a crossbar away from becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Asamoah Gyan hit the woodwork with a penalty in the last minute of extra time after Uruguay’s Luis Suarez had been sent off for pushing the ball away with his hands on the goalline.

It meant the game ended 1-1 and Uruguay went on to win a dramatic shootout, which Suarez celebrated wildly. The two teams meet again at 15:00 GMT on Friday. For Ghana, it is a long-awaited chance to get revenge. For Suarez, it prompted more questions.

This is a crucial match in Group H, with Ghana knowing victory will send them through and Uruguay needing victory to stand a chance of qualification.

The match 12 years ago was one of the most controversial in World Cup history and BBC World Service has produced a programme on what happened and how it will influence their meeting in the current World Cup.