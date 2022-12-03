Strengthen FRSC, don’t merge it, Obasanjo tells FG

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Federal Government to reinforce the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as a law enforcement agency to enhance its responsibilities, rather than merge it with other agencies.

The Corps was established in 1988 during the administration of former head of state Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. The Federal Government has however yet to make public such intentions to merge the FRSC. Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, recalled how he resisted temptations to merge the FRSC with other organisations while in office between 1999 and 2007.

The former president who played host to the Corps delegation, led by Deputy Corp Marshall, Susan Akenge in his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, commended the organisation for maintaining sanity on the country’s roads despite the increasing population and the economy.

“One thing you have to accept is that with the growing population, which is increasing on a daily basis or even on an hourly basis, you manage both the driver (who may not be in the best frame of mind when going out from home in the morning) and the car, which may not be in the best condition that a car should be,” Obasanjo said.