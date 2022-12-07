Dingyadi condole Chinese Government over the death of former President

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has condoled with the people and government of China over the death of the former President Mr. Jiang Zemin at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja. This is contained in a statement signed by the Head (Press and Public Relations Unit Head (Press and Public Relations Unit Bolaji Kazeem.

“He said that it is a great loss to the people and government of China which has a great relationship with Nigeria nothing that China is doing a lot of development projects in Nigeria which has impacted positively on the economic growth of the country.

In his words, “I am here to condole with the government and good people of the Republic of China over the demise of the former President of China, His Excellency Mr. Jiang Zemin which occurred on 30th November 2022 at the age of 96 years. On behalf of the Ministry of Police Affairs and the entire Police family in Nigeria, please accept our sincere condolences”.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Mr. Cui Jian Chun thanked the Honourable Minister for the visit and pointed out that, it is a great loss to the Chinese people and international community in view of Mr. Jiang Zemin’s contribution to China’s development.

He noted that China and Nigeria’s economic relationship continues to wax stronger which had facilitated tangible projects for both countries such as railways, seaports, ICT, and business opportunities.