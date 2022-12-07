Jandor/Funke Governorship Campaign Ward Tour resumes 10th December, reviewed campaign calendar released

The Jandor/Funke Governorship Campaign Tour of the 245 wards in Lagos State will resume on Saturday 10th December 2022 with a visit to the 10 wards in Eti Osa Local Government area.

The campaign tour was earlier put on hold to accommodate the planning for the recently held Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign rally in Lagos.

The campaign council has released a reviewed calendar on the itinerary of the JaFun Eko campaign train which revealed that the 245 wards tour will move from Eti- Osa to Ikeja and through the remaining other local government areas until the official end of the electioneering campaign in February 2023.