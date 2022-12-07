Police to recruit ex-agitators in the Niger Delta Region

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has solicited the support of the Police High Command in the recruitment of ex-agitators to its rank and file and officers’ Corp. The Interim Administrator made the request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media to the Interim administrator Thomas Pereru. Gen Ndiomu revealed that the PAP has over the years trained a lot of youths from the Niger Delta region who would fit into manpower needs of the Police. The Interim administrator also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Police High Command for providing security services at its offices and facilities in Abuja and across the Niger Delta region.

In his response, the IGP was no less disappointed by low turnout of potential recruits from the region at recruitment exercises conducted in the past years. The quota of South South region was rarely filled despite efforts to encourage the enlistment of young men from the region. Alkali Baba Usman assured that the Police is ready to partner with the PAP in the recruitment of officers especially at the grassroots. He said the Police has put in place structures for better emoluments and career advancement.

Also, IGP stressed that the Police will assist the PAP in the area of criminal investigation when such cases are brought to its attention. Infractions in the agency must not be not be swept under the carpet. He added that the element of punishment in law enforcement will be brought into force to avoid recurrence of criminal acts in the organisation.