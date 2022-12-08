World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar for England v France

England winger Raheem Sterling is to return to Qatar before Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France. The Chelsea player, 28, flew back to England on Sunday following a break-in at his family home in Surrey.

Sterling’s spokesperson said he left the England camp to “prioritise the wellbeing” of his three young children. He missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, but is expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday, 9 December.

Sterling, who has 81 international caps, scored for England in a 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game at the World Cup. He also started the goalless draw against the United States before being an unused substitute in the 3-0 win against Wales that saw England qualify for the knockout stages as group winners.

His representative had said Sterling’s family was at home on Saturday when there were “armed intruders”. The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward was said to be “shaken” and concerned for the wellbeing of his children. In a statement Surrey police said they were investigating a report of a burglary after the occupants of the house returned to find jewellery and watches had been taken, but that no threats of violence were involved.