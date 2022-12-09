Prominent sons and daughters of Niger Delta welcome Ndiomu’s appointment as Chairman of Presidential Committee on Oil theft

The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP Retired Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu has been receiving a flurry of goodwill messages from sons and daughters of the Niger Delta region, following his appointment and subsequent inauguration as chairman of the Special investigative panel oil theft and losses in Nigeria. Those who sent in messages from various parts of the Niger Delta region were unanimous in their submission that the new appointment is a presidential endorsement and acknowledgement of Ndiomu’s outstanding performance within the short period he has held sway as the PAP boss.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media to the Interim administrator Thomas Peretu. Ann Kio-Briggs, a frontline Niger Delta Activist says the choice of General Ndiomu to chair the Presidential Committee on oil theft did not come as a surprise in view of his strong personality, zeal, doggedness, resilience and will to succeed in whatever position he finds himself. Ms Briggs described General Ndiomu as a visionary leader who always aims at the goal post, noting that he has demonstrated capacity in running the affairs of the Presidential Amnesty Programme with the introduction of key reforms capable of consolidating and improving on the gains recorded by the programme since its establishment in 2009.

She expressed confidence in the ability of the Ndiomu-led committee on oil theft to effectively handle the assignment and called for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to enable the committee succeed. “We have no doubt in our minds that you and your team are more than qualified and capable of delivering on this new task assigned to you. The progress made within the short period you have been in charge of the PAP gives us the confidence that you can take on higher responsibilities and succeed. The task ahead is enormous, but we strongly believe in the ability of your team to dig deeper and unravel those behind many years of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region”, Ms Briggs said in the letter delivered to the PAP boss.

In his goodwill message, a foremost traditional ruler in the Niger Delta, HRM Dr. Owoupele Danladi foubiri, the ANGULU 1 Ebenanaowei of Tarakiri kingdom in Delta State, hailed the appointment of Major General Tariye Ndiomu as chairman of the Presidential Committee on oil theft and pipeline vandalisation, describing the PAP boss as the one whom the cap fits.

His letter reads in part:

“We are indeed happy to read that the PAP boss, Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu, a man of honour and integrity has been appointed as the chairman of a special committee on oil theft. We are not totally surprised at this turn of events given his amazing achievements at the PAP in the last two months. His forthrightness, candour and patriotism leaves no one in doubt about his leadership abilities. We hereby wish the committee success as it unravels the brains behind this endemic challenge confronting the nation”

The National Security Adviser to the President, retired Major-General Babagana Monguno had on Tuesday inaugurated a special Investigative panel on oil theft and losses in Nigeria, chaired by the interim administrator of the presidential amnesty Programme (PAP), Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu. Speaking shortly after the committee was inaugurated in Abuja, General Ndiomu was full of gratitude to the federal government for what he considers a rare privilege and opportunity to serve the country, saying members of the panel will work assiduously to deliver on their mandate.