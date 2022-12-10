England and France ready for historic quarter-final

It is a match many England fans have had in their mind as a possibility since the World Cup fixtures were announced: France in the quarter-finals. It is the toughest test so far for Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions. How will they line up and deal with the current holders, and one of the most impressive teams in the tournament so far?

The game itself will be historic: It is the first time the men’s sides have met in a knockout game in any competition, and the first time at a World Cup since 1982. It will feature leading France forward and Golden Boot contender Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham, the England midfielder whose name is on everyone’s lips. Will either of them make the difference?

England have scored 12 goals so far, and France nine – so will Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 19:00 GMT, be a thriller, or a cagey encounter? Will it go to penalties? The two managers, Southgate and Didier Deschamps, have given their pre-match thoughts. This is what you need to know…