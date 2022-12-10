N-Power: I have no business with fraud, D’Banj says after release

Singer D’Banj says he has no business with fraud following his release by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday. The ICPC had detained the singer over allegations of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.

In a statement on Friday, D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the self-acclaimed Koko Master was released on self-recognition. Olajengbesi noted that the singer cooperated with the Commission during its investigation. He however didn’t clarify if the anti-graft agency granted his client administrative bail.

Hours after his release, D’Banj wrote on his Instagram handle: “Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth.

“I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people.”