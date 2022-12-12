Four killed as police repel attack on INEC office in Imo

Four persons including one policeman have been killed in an attack that was repelled by the police on the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abattam, said the gunmen numbering over 10 came around 3am with petrol bombs and dynamite. He, however, said the hoodlums were confronted by security operatives who repelled the attack and killed three of the attackers.

Abattam also said one of the attackers was arrested by the police and three vehicles used by hoodlums recovered. Some parts of the building on the INEC premises were razed.

The attacks on INEC offices nationwide have become disturbing as the 2023 elections draw nearer. Before Monday attack, two other attacks have been recorded in Imo – in the Oru West Local Government Area and in the Orlu Local Government Area.